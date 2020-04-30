AFLAC (AFL) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Dally maintained a Hold rating on AFLAC (AFL) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 52.6% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AFLAC with a $41.75 average price target, representing a 12.4% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

AFLAC’s market cap is currently $28.32B and has a P/E ratio of 8.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.94.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Aflac, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage. The company was founded by John Amos, Daniel Paul Amos, and William Amos on November 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, GA.