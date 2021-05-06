Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane maintained a Hold rating on Affirm Holdings (AFRM) on May 3 and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Keane is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 76.5% success rate. Keane covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DXC Technology Company, Paypal Holdings, and Global Payments.

Affirm Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.60.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AFRM in relation to earlier this year.

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a major share of its revenue from the United States.