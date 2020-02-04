Affiliated Managers (AMG) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Affiliated Managers (AMG), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 45.3% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Affiliated Managers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $92.38.

The company has a one-year high of $115.75 and a one-year low of $71.09. Currently, Affiliated Managers has an average volume of 667.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Patrick T. Ryan, a Director at AMG sold 3,411 shares for a total of $287,820.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. is an asset management company with equity investments in a diverse group of growing, boutique investment management firms. The firm provides assistance to investment management firms in strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development and operations.