Aeva Technologies (AEVA) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Aeva Technologies (AEVA) and a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 74.5% and a 63.5% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Aeva Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.25, a 69.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.