AES (AES) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 15, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on AES (AES), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.50, close to its 52-week high of $20.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 74.0% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

AES has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

AES’s market cap is currently $13.61B and has a P/E ratio of 26.97. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.33.

AES Corp. operates as a power generation and utility company. It operates through two business lines: Generation and Utilities. The Generation business line refers to the utilization of fuels and technologies to generate electricity such as coals, gas, hydro, wind, solar and biomass.