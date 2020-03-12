AES (AES) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on AES (AES) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.50, close to its 52-week low of $12.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 51.8% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AES with a $20.00 average price target.

Based on AES’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.43 billion and GAAP net loss of $78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.62 billion and had a net profit of $128 million.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU, and Corporate and Other.