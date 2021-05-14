AerSale Corporation (ASLE) Gets a Hold Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report issued on May 7, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on AerSale Corporation (ASLE), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 69.4% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

AerSale Corporation has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

Monocle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in the aerospace and defense, industrial, or technology and telecommunications industries. The company was founded on August 20, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.