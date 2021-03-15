Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO) Receives a Hold from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 76.9% and a 63.5% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.31 and a one-year low of $0.42. Currently, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 2.36M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for ocular diseases. Its product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company was founded by Joseph H. Garder on November 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.