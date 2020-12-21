Aerie Pharma (AERI) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.2% and a 45.1% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.67.

Aerie Pharma’s market cap is currently $617M and has a P/E ratio of -3.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.27.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.