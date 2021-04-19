Aerie Pharma (AERI) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.7% and a 41.9% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.25.

Aerie Pharma’s market cap is currently $809.3M and has a P/E ratio of -4.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 33.77.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

