Aerie Pharma (AERI) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating to Aerie Pharma (AERI) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 47.7% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.25, implying a 60.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.30 and a one-year low of $9.01. Currently, Aerie Pharma has an average volume of 563.9K.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

