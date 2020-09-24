Aerie Pharma (AERI) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

Brian Anderson- September 24, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.53, close to its 52-week low of $10.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.2% and a 32.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.50, implying a 144.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 11, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.26 and a one-year low of $10.22. Currently, Aerie Pharma has an average volume of 710.2K.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

