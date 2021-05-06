Aerie Pharma (AERI) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang reiterated a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.0% and a 31.0% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Magenta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $27.25 average price target, which is a 60.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Aerie Pharma’s market cap is currently $789.6M and has a P/E ratio of -4.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 33.51.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.