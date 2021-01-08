Aerie Pharma (AERI) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.6% and a 36.5% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Magenta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $23.20 average price target, which is a 73.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.26 and a one-year low of $9.01. Currently, Aerie Pharma has an average volume of 657.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.