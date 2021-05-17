Aerie Pharma (AERI) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 48.0% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.25, which is a 52.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.30 and a one-year low of $9.01. Currently, Aerie Pharma has an average volume of 554.3K.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.