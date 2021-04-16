Aerie Pharma (AERI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Needham gave Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ: AERI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Mizuho Securities. Analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.4% and a 31.8% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Magenta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $27.25 average price target, which is a 47.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Aerie Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.68 million and GAAP net loss of $46.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.66 million and had a GAAP net loss of $55.06 million.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

