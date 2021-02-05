Aerie Pharma (AERI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and Oppenheimer gave Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ: AERI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Mizuho Securities. Analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.9% and a 39.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Magenta Therapeutics.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.75, representing a 48.6% upside. In a report issued on January 29, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Aerie Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.08 million and GAAP net loss of $39.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $49.4 million.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.