Aerie Pharma (AERI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and Oppenheimer gave Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ: AERI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Mizuho Securities. Analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.9% and a 36.9% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Magenta Therapeutics.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.75, a 47.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Aerie Pharma’s market cap is currently $787M and has a P/E ratio of -4.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.22.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.