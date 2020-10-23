Aerie Pharma (AERI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Mizuho Securities and Oppenheimer gave Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ: AERI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating to Aerie Pharma today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.50, close to its 52-week low of $9.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 38.3% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.25, which is a 149.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.26 and a one-year low of $9.01. Currently, Aerie Pharma has an average volume of 720.8K.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.