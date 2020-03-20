Aerie Pharma (AERI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Mizuho Securities gave Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ: AERI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.21, close to its 52-week low of $11.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.8% and a 28.7% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $39.20 average price target, implying a 222.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Based on Aerie Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $55.06 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $51.46 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105.