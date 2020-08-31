Aerie Pharma (AERI) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Catie Powers- August 31, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.00, close to its 52-week low of $10.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.5% and a 41.3% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, ANI Pharmaceuticals, and Antares Pharma.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.57.

The company has a one-year high of $26.26 and a one-year low of $10.22. Currently, Aerie Pharma has an average volume of 768.1K.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

