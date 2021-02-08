Aerie Pharma (AERI) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 48.2% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Sol-Gel Technologies.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.75.

The company has a one-year high of $22.75 and a one-year low of $9.01. Currently, Aerie Pharma has an average volume of 673.6K.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.