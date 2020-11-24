Aerie Pharma (AERI) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.6% and a 42.9% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.57.

Aerie Pharma’s market cap is currently $573.9M and has a P/E ratio of -2.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.38.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.