Aerie Pharma (AERI) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.1% and a 40.6% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.67.

Based on Aerie Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.03 million and GAAP net loss of $48.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.84 million and had a GAAP net loss of $47.16 million.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.