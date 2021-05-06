Aerie Pharma (AERI) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.8% and a 41.0% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.25.

Based on Aerie Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.68 million and GAAP net loss of $46.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.66 million and had a GAAP net loss of $55.06 million.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.