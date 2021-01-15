Aerie Pharma (AERI) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Aerie Pharma (AERI), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 53.7% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.20, representing a 65.2% upside. In a report issued on January 4, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Aerie Pharma’s market cap is currently $653.5M and has a P/E ratio of -3.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.12.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.