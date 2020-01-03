Aerie Pharma (AERI) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -2.3% and a 40.7% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Audentes Therapeutics, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $41.63 average price target, which is a 69.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 19, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $50.10 and a one-year low of $17.15. Currently, Aerie Pharma has an average volume of 1.14M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AERI in relation to earlier this year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105.