Aemetis (AMTX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Aemetis (AMTX), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 52.5% and a 50.8% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aemetis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.00.

The company has a one-year high of $27.44 and a one-year low of $0.66. Currently, Aemetis has an average volume of 3.23M.

Aemetis, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels and biochemicals company. The firm focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into biorefineries. It operates through the North America and India segments. The North America segment comprises of the Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, the Goodland Plant, and the research and development facility in Minnesota. The India segment includes the Kakinada plant, administrative offices in Hyderabad, and holding companies in Nevada and Mauritius. Its products include glycerin, ethanol, food and feed, biodiesel, and edible oils. The company was founded by Eric Armstrong McAfee in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.