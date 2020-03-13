Aegon (AEG) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Peter Eliot from Kepler Capital downgraded Aegon (AEG) to Hold, with a price target of EUR3.81. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.10, close to its 52-week low of $2.03.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aegon with a $4.45 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.42 and a one-year low of $2.03. Currently, Aegon has an average volume of 2.24M.

Aegon N.V. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe; Asia; Asset management; and Holding and Other Activities.