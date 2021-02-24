Aegon (AEG) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Peter Eliot maintained a Hold rating on Aegon (AEG) on February 22 and set a price target of EUR2.90. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.85, close to its 52-week high of $4.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Eliot is ranked #2750 out of 7329 analysts.

Aegon has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.81.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aegon’s market cap is currently $9.84B and has a P/E ratio of 9.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.32.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aegon N.V. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe; Asia; Asset management; and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States, Brazil and Mexico, including any of the units activities located outside these countries. The Europe segment covers the Netherlands, United Kingdom including Variable Annuities Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Spain, and Portugal. Asia segment is responsible for Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Japan, India, and Indonesia including any of the units activities located outside these countries. The Asset Management segment relates to business activities from Aegon Asset Management. The Holding and Other Activities segment includes financing, reinsurance activities, employee and other administrative expenses of holding companies. The company was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.