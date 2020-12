Aegon (AEG) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on December 8, Arnaud Girod from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Aegon (AEG), with a price target of EUR3.30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.6% and a 49.2% success rate. Girod covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Royal Ahold Delhaize.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Aegon with a $3.64 average price target, a -3.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Aegon’s market cap is currently $7.55B and has a P/E ratio of 7.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.25.

Aegon N.V. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe; Asia; Asset management; and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States, Brazil and Mexico, including any of the units activities located outside these countries. The Europe segment covers the Netherlands, United Kingdom including Variable Annuities Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Spain, and Portugal. Asia segment is responsible for Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Japan, India, and Indonesia including any of the units activities located outside these countries. The Asset Management segment relates to business activities from Aegon Asset Management. The Holding and Other Activities segment includes financing, reinsurance activities, employee and other administrative expenses of holding companies. The company was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.