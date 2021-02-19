Aegon (AEG) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Benoit Petrarque maintained a Hold rating on Aegon (AEG) on December 10 and set a price target of EUR2.90. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.55, close to its 52-week high of $4.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrarque is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 81.8% success rate. Petrarque covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Helgeland Sparebank, and Erste Group Bank AG.

Aegon has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.77, representing a -17.7% downside. In a report issued on December 11, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $4.65 and a one-year low of $1.80. Currently, Aegon has an average volume of 2.12M.

Aegon N.V. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe; Asia; Asset management; and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States, Brazil and Mexico, including any of the units activities located outside these countries. The Europe segment covers the Netherlands, United Kingdom including Variable Annuities Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Spain, and Portugal. Asia segment is responsible for Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Japan, India, and Indonesia including any of the units activities located outside these countries. The Asset Management segment relates to business activities from Aegon Asset Management. The Holding and Other Activities segment includes financing, reinsurance activities, employee and other administrative expenses of holding companies. The company was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.