Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) Receives a Buy from Needham

Brian Anderson- March 22, 2021, 12:25 PM EDT

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 50.6% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.33, a 73.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on Aeglea Biotherapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $22.71 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $21.5 million.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency. The company was founded by George Georgiou and David G. Lowe in December 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

