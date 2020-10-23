Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) Receives a Buy from LifeSci Capital

Howard Kim- October 23, 2020, 8:25 AM EDT

In a report released today, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 48.5% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, La Jolla Pharma, and Sierra Oncology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aeglea Biotherapeutics with a $16.20 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.38 and a one-year low of $3.50. Currently, Aeglea Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 293.9K.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency. The company was founded by George Georgiou and David G. Lowe in December 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

