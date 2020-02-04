Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) Receives a Buy from JonesTrading

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 39.5% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Mirati Therapeutics.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

The company has a one-year high of $9.45 and a one-year low of $5.99. Currently, Aeglea Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 53.31K.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of human enzyme therapeutics for patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. It develops pegzilarginase, its lead investigational therapy for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency, as monotherapy in arginine-dependent cancers and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor for small cell lung cancer. The company was founded by George Georgiou and David G. Lowe in December 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.