Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) Receives a Buy from JonesTrading

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 44.0% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aeglea Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.50, representing an 112.6% upside. In a report issued on April 30, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.11 and a one-year low of $3.50. Currently, Aeglea Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 132.9K.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency. The company was founded by George Georgiou and David G. Lowe in December 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.