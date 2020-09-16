Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

Ryan Adist- September 16, 2020, 6:15 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.65.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 51.2% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.20, an 116.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, LifeSci Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.38 and a one-year low of $3.50. Currently, Aeglea Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 311.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency. The company was founded by George Georgiou and David G. Lowe in December 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts