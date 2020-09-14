Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) Gets a Buy Rating from LifeSci Capital

In a report released today, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 36.7% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, La Jolla Pharma, and Sierra Oncology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aeglea Biotherapeutics with a $16.20 average price target.

Based on Aeglea Biotherapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $21.42 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.02 million.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency. The company was founded by George Georgiou and David G. Lowe in December 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.