Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) Gets a Buy Rating from LifeSci Capital

Catie Powers- May 6, 2021, 11:08 AM EDT

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) on May 3 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 44.3% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Cogent Biosciences, and BELLUS Health.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00, representing a 90.7% upside. In a report issued on May 3, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.38 and a one-year low of $6.20. Currently, Aeglea Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 175.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency. The company was founded by George Georgiou and David G. Lowe in December 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts