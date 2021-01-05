Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) Gets a Buy Rating from JonesTrading

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading maintained a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.1% and a 61.3% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aeglea Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.80, representing an 85.4% upside. In a report issued on December 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.38 and a one-year low of $3.50. Currently, Aeglea Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 239.9K.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency. The company was founded by George Georgiou and David G. Lowe in December 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.