Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) Gets a Buy Rating from JonesTrading

Christine Brown- January 5, 2021, 9:50 AM EDT

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading maintained a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.1% and a 61.3% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aeglea Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.80, representing an 85.4% upside. In a report issued on December 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.38 and a one-year low of $3.50. Currently, Aeglea Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 239.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency. The company was founded by George Georgiou and David G. Lowe in December 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts