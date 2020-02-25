Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.42.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 50.4% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00, implying a 166.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.10 and a one-year low of $5.99. Currently, Aeglea Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 53K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of human enzyme therapeutics for patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. It develops pegzilarginase, its lead investigational therapy for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency, as monotherapy in arginine-dependent cancers and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor for small cell lung cancer. The company was founded by George Georgiou and David G. Lowe in December 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.