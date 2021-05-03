Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

Howard Kim- May 3, 2021, 10:55 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.87.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 46.9% and a 50.3% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aeglea Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics’ market cap is currently $381.4M and has a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.82.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency. The company was founded by George Georgiou and David G. Lowe in December 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

