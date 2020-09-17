Aegis Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Avinger (AVGR)

In a report released yesterday, Nathan Weinstein from Aegis Capital maintained a Buy rating on Avinger (AVGR), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.38, close to its 52-week low of $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Weinstein is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -21.1% and a 30.2% success rate. Weinstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Kindred Biosciences, and Matinas BioPharma.

Avinger has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Avinger’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.47 million and GAAP net loss of $4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.32 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.65 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Avinger, Inc. manufactures catheter devices used to treat vascular diseases. It designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Ocelot MVRX, Ocelot PIXL, Pantheris, Wildcat, Juicebox and Kittycat 2. The company offers its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.