Aegis Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Sachem Capital (SACH)

Aegis Capital analyst Aegis Capital Corp. maintained a Buy rating on Sachem Capital (SACH) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.33, close to its 52-week high of $5.68.

Sachem Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Based on Sachem Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.01 million and net profit of $2.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.84 million and had a net profit of $2.06 million.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It offers originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. The company was founded in January 2016 and is headquartered in Bradford, CT.