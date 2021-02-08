Aegis Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on DarioHealth (DRIO)

Aegis Capital analyst Nathan Weinstein maintained a Buy rating on DarioHealth (DRIO) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.18.

Weinstein has an average return of 33.7% when recommending DarioHealth.

According to TipRanks.com, Weinstein is ranked #1049 out of 7283 analysts.

DarioHealth has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00.

DarioHealth’s market cap is currently $206.2M and has a P/E ratio of -4.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.89.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. Its solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.