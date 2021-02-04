Aegis Capital Initiates a Buy Rating on Cognyte Software (CGNT)

Aegis Capital analyst Aegis Capital Corp. initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Cognyte Software (CGNT) on December 1 and set a price target of $4.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.00.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cognyte Software with a $40.50 average price target, representing a 53.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Cognyte Software Ltd provides security analytics software that empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence. The company’s solutions accelerate security investigations and connect the dots to successfully identify, neutralize, and prevent national security, personal safety, business continuity, and cyber threats.