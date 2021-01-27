Aegis Capital Believes Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) Won’t Stop Here

Aegis Capital analyst Rommel Dionisio maintained a Buy rating on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.10, close to its 52-week high of $7.60.

Dionisio has an average return of 157.1% when recommending Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

According to TipRanks.com, Dionisio is ranked #790 out of 7257 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oramed Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.67, implying an 80.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.60 and a one-year low of $2.40. Currently, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 662.1K.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides. The company was founded by Nadav Kidron and Miriam Kidron on April 12, 2002 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.