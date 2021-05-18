Aegis Capital Believes Global Self Storage (SELF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Aegis Capital Corp. from Aegis Capital maintained a Buy rating on Global Self Storage (SELF), with a price target of $6.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.45, close to its 52-week high of $5.55.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Self Storage with a $6.30 average price target.

Global Self Storage’s market cap is currently $51.38M and has a P/E ratio of 166.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.28.

Global Self Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.