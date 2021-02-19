Aegis Capital Believes Escalade (ESCA) Still Has Room to Grow

Aegis Capital analyst Aegis Capital Corp. maintained a Buy rating on Escalade (ESCA) yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.90, close to its 52-week high of $23.80.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Escalade is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Escalade’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $78.07 million and net profit of $10.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.76 million and had a net profit of $2.54 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Escalade, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products. Its brands include Bear Archery and Trophy Ridge archery accessories; STIGA and Ping-Pong table tennis; Accudart and Unicorn darting; Onix pickleball equipment; Goalrilla, Goalsetter, Goaliath, and Silverback residential in-ground basketball systems; the STEP fitness products; Woodplay playsets; Cue and Case Sales billiard accessories; and Lifeline personal fitness products. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.