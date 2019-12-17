Aegion (AEGN) Gets a Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Austin Angelo- December 17, 2019, 12:56 PM EDT

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on Aegion (AEGN) yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.37, close to its 52-week high of $23.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.6% and a 58.7% success rate. Sullivan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and Mistras Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Aegion with a $21.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.48 and a one-year low of $14.12. Currently, Aegion has an average volume of 97.51K.

Aegion Corp. engages in the provision of infrastructure protection, maintenance, and rehabilitation. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection and Energy Services. The Infrastructure Solutions segment focuses on the municipal water and wastewater pipeline sector.

